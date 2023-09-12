Bank Windhoek converts Maerua Mall Branch into an art exhibition

Bank Windhoek has collaborated with the Project Room to turn its Maerua Mall Branch into an art exhibition.

The bank produced a four-minute documentary titled ‘Art in the Branch,’ which features one of the artists, Alpheus Mvula, the two owners of the Project Room, Frieda Lühl and Laschandre Coetzee, a creative director with extensive experience in design thinking and curation.

As a sculptor and printmaker, Mvula spoke about his work and shared that he has exhibited in European countries, namely Germany, Sweden, and Finland. Mvula, an art educator as well, added that he likes that people recognise his work because of seeing it on display in the Branch, which encourages him to do more. Lühl and Coetzee touched on the importance of providing artists with a platform and space to exhibit their work. They thanked Bank Windhoek for letting them turn the Branch into an exhibition room.

Officially established in 2016, the Project Room is designed out of the need for an intimate environment where Namibian artists could gain exposure for their creative works and connect with others in the field. Created by the Namibian jewellery designer and artist Lühl, the Project Room presents an accessible local platform for creative expression and interactivity.

The documentary aims to promote the artists’ artwork in Bank Windhoek’s Maerua Mall Branch, positioning Bank Windhoek as the number one promoter of Namibian arts. Art enthusiasts, Bank Windhoek’s existing and potential customers, are all welcome to view the arts on display as they transact, and they can also purchase the artworks.

Bank Windhoek’s Maerua Mall Branch experience has a world-class branch design and modern technology supported by the Bank’s professional employees to provide the ultimate banking experience. The Art in the Branch mini-documentary is available on the Banks’ social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Project Room is situated at 30 Julius Nyerere Street in Windhoek. Visitors can call +264 (0)81 751 3026, email theprojectroomnam[email protected], or visit its website, www.theprojectroom.com.na.