2024 Tourism Expo launched

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta on Wednesday launched the Tourism Expo under the theme “Beyond Borders”, slated for 24-27 April, 2024.

The theme is set to promote the Kavango–Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area landscape which comprises of a unique conservation area that spans over Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The launch of the expo coincided with World Tourism Day, celebrated under the theme “Tourism and green investment” calling on investment in people, planet, and tourism.

In his address, Shifeta emphasised the need for innovative ideas that focus on prosperity for both people and the planet.

He called for unity around new tourism investments, aligning our strategies to promote cross-border tourism.

“There was a call for organisations to unite and embrace the boundless opportunities presented by Namibia’s tourism sector because together, we can continue to shape our nation’s destiny as a global destination of choice,” he said while encouraging people to continue to innovate, market widely, and hold hands as stakeholders to create platforms that showcase Namibia’s unparalleled beauty and potential to the world.