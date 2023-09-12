Select Page

Ndawana Haitembu named NUST Fun Run ambassador

Sep 28, 2023

Local athlete, Ndawana Haitembu has officially been named the ambassador for the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Fun Run/Walk sports initiative.

With a formidable list of sports achievements to her name, Haitembu is not just a renowned national athlete but also a distinction NUST graduate.

The NUST Alumini Association said Haitembu’s track record speaks for its self, but beyond her exceptional athletic prowess, she is a former NUST alumna, having graduated with a degree in Sport Management. “It is her impressive track record and embodiment of NUST’s core values that led to her selection as the official ambassador for the NUST Fun Run/Walk initiative. The heat of this initiative lies in raising funds for the NUST Alumni Social Welfare Fund, a noble cause aimed at assisting underprivileged students in their educational pursuits,” they added.

They said as an ambassador Haitembu’s mission is to inspire not only NUST alumni, but also the public to contribute to this meaningful endeavour.

“Mark your calendar for the grand even on 30 September. NUST Alumni can register for a fee of N$100, while students and non-members can register for N$120 and children aged over 13 can join in for just N$50,” they said.

The association said registration can be done through the NUST website and the event kicks off with a 10km run at 05:30, followed by a lively 5km fun walk at 06:00, both starting at NUST’s main gate.

“Join us as we combine the thrill of sports with the joy of giving back to the community,” they encouraged.

Haitembu has a personal best of 11.68 seconds in the 100m, a personal best of 24.72 seconds in the 200m, she holds the 2023 100m National Champion title, has a silver medal in 4x100m the Relay at the World Athletics u20 Championships, she is a proud holder of the Namibian4x100m Relay record, she has a bronze medal in the 100m competition at the 2020 National Championships and has a 2021 National Senior Athletic Champion, bronze in the 200m.

