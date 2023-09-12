Select Page

Namibia suspends poultry imports from South Africa

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has suspended the in-transit of live poultry and products from South Africa with immediate effect.

The ministry in a statement this week said the suspension was prompted by the current alarming spread of avian flu in commercial poultry in export-approved poultry compartments, therefore, the need to reinforce the control measures to prevent possible introduction of avian flu into Namibia through poultry and poultry products.

“The importation and in-transit of live poultry, fresh frozen poultry meat, table eggs, day-old chicks, and hatching eggs are temporarily suspended until further notice,” they added.

They further explained that reports from South Africa Veterinary Competent Authority indicated that there are currently 49 new cases events which occurred from 18 April to 5 September of which 10 have been confirmed to be caused by HPAI H5 and 39 were confirmed to be caused by HPAI H7.

“New cases have been reported in all types of commercial chicken in the provinces of Kwazulu-Natal, Western Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West respectively,” said the Ministry.

“All previously issued import and in transit permits are as a result of this cancelled and recalled immediately. Cooked poultry meat products for commercial purposes may still be imported into Namibia or in transit under the veterinary import permit,” they concluded.

 

