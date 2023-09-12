Do you want to make your business more profitable?

The One Economy Foundation’s Youth Opportunity pillar will be offering a training opportunity, for established entrepreneurs, who desire to grow and increase the profitability of their existing businesses.

The Economy said the programme will consist of three interrelated packages which are how to generate your business idea, how to start your business, and how to improve your business.

“To apply go click the link bit.ly/YOIYBTraining, registration closes on 1 October and the training will start on 16 until 20 October at Bokamoso Entrepreneurial Training Centre. For inquiries please contact Miina Shakela at 061 2707110 or [email protected],” they added.