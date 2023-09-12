Select Page

Do you want to make your business more profitable?

Sep 27, 2023

The One Economy Foundation’s Youth Opportunity pillar will be offering a training opportunity, for established entrepreneurs, who desire to grow and increase the profitability of their existing businesses.

The Economy said the programme will consist of three interrelated packages which are how to generate your business idea, how to start your business, and how to improve your business.

“To apply go click the link bit.ly/YOIYBTraining, registration closes on 1 October and the training will start on 16 until 20 October at Bokamoso Entrepreneurial Training Centre. For inquiries please contact Miina Shakela at 061 2707110 or [email protected],” they added.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

