Dimension Data reveals locally hosted comprehensive cybersecurity platform

Dimension Data Namibia launched a new security platform that is hosted in Namibia to curb, maintain and manage cybersecurity intrusions at their clients in combination with physical firewalls, network safeguards, threat detection and prevention measures. This is accompanied by an immediate incident response supported by a software-defined Wide Area Network for added protection for end-users in the WAN.

Speaking at the launch, Dimension Data Managing Director, Annalize van der Merwe said “Our current IT environment is constantly under threat and, being concerned by these ever-present potential attackers, IT departments continuously need to assess how they can mitigate these threats. While we cannot predict the future, we can however become resilient in the face of these mounting uncertainties.”

Listing pro-active security measures, Van der Merwe said regular audits are important followed by general security awareness, a properly trained team or IT service provider, and a response plan in the event of an attack. These combination of these elements forms the basis for the new Dimension Data security platform.

“We believe information technology can be your vehicle to security inspiration and digital transformation and the platform we are sharing with you today will enable you to do just that. We are excited about the capabilities, service, expertise and scalability our security platform can offer the Namibian market,” she said.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Audrin Mathe said that the introduction of the security platform is a leap forward in cybersecurity. “The implementation of this in-country hosted security platform is a complex undertaking. Still, it will fuel renewed trust in our ability as a country to support such ICT security platforms. It demonstrates our commitment to protecting sensitive data and fosters innovation in our digital space.”

“It encourages businesses and organisations to invest in Namibia and collaborate with local companies. This not only promotes economic growth but also contributes to job security across various industries, including the ICT sector. This innovative solution offers improved security by ensuring that sensitive data is stored and processed securely within our country’s borders. This reduces the risk of unauthorised access and data breaches, providing a safer digital environment for our citizens and businesses,” Mathe continued.

“The digital transformation of our nation requires a holistic approach. We must invest in cutting-edge technologies, cultivate a skilled workforce and promote a culture of cybersecurity awareness. By nurturing a robust and secure digital environment, we can unleash the full potential of our people, business and government to drive sustainable development and economic prosperity,” he stated.