28 schools selected to lead the change for planet Earth

The Old Mutual Foundation this week revealed the 28 primary schools selected to participate in the pioneering Little Green Ambassadors Initiative, aimed at empowering local youth to become champions for the planet and advocate for environmental sustainability.

As part of this initiative, the Old Mutual Foundation will sponsor the planting of 56 trees, distributing two trees to each of the chosen schools across the regions.

In addition to the trees, the participating schools will receive essential resources to care for their trees over a three-month period. Each school will have two Little Green Ambassadors, a grade 1 and grade 7 learner, who will lead efforts in caring for the trees and raising awareness about environmental issues within their school and community.

The chosen Little Green Ambassadors schools are: Erongo Region: Brandberg Primary School and Namib Primary School; Hardap Region: AME Community Primary School and D. D Guibeb Primary School; //Karas Region: Ariamsvlei Primary School and Khoichas Ecumenical Community School; Kavango East Region: Rundu Junior Primary School and Andara Combined School; Kavango West Region: Mururani Combined School and Hausiku Wakina Primary School; Khomas Region: Hillside Primary School and Waldorf School Kunene Region: Moria Private School and Eddie Bowe Primary School; Ohangwena Region: Dr Daniel Kashikola Primary School and Ondeikela Combined School; Omaheke Region: Gobabis Project School and Motsomi Primary School; Omusati Region: Jerry Ekandjo Combined School and Superb Children English Academy; Oshana Region: Oshipumbu Combined School and Hashiyana Primary School; Oshikoto Region: Onakathila Combined School and Tsintsabis Combined School; Otjozondjupa Region: Berg Aukas Primary School and Vooruit Primary School; Zambezi Region: Sikaunga Primary School and Machita Primary School.

“With the Little Green Ambassadors Initiative, we’re planting the roots of a greener future for Namibia. Our belief in the transformative power of young minds drives us to cultivate a generation that not only values sustainability but actively champions it. This initiative is our commitment to nurturing eco-conscious leaders who will ensure a brighter tomorrow for our beloved country,” said Mignon du Preez, Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive.

Du Preez meanwhile said at the conclusion of this period, an assessment will be done of the schools’ efforts in nurturing their trees and prizes await the schools that excel, with rewards totalling more than N$50,000 to the top five chosen schools.