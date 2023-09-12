Essential aircraft maintenance pushes FlyNamibia to make temporary flight schedule adjustments

Local airline, FlyNamibia on Wednesday announced that it will be making temporary flight schedule adjustments over the upcoming period to accommodate essential aircraft maintenance.

To ensure minimal disruption to our passengers, the airline in a statement said it has arranged an internal rescheduling and repurposing of aircraft to cover affected flights.

“With this, however, some operations and route scheduling adjustments will be required. This temporary adjustment will allow us to continue serving our valued passengers while prioritising safety and reliability,” the statement read.

According to the statement during this time, FlyNamibia passengers may notice slight changes to their flight schedules. The route between Windhoek and Ondangwa is expected to be affected, with flight times shifting.

“Our dedicated team is working diligently to minimize any inconvenience and ensure a smooth travel experience. Schedule updates for FlyNamibia flights between Eros Windhoek and Ondangwa will only affect the morning schedule, effective from 3 October 2023.

The new flight timings for this route will be as follows: Eros to Ondangwa: Departure: 07:30, Arrival: 08:30.

Ondangwa to Eros: Departure: 09:10, Arrival: 10:10.

“The aircraft maintenance schedule is expected to be in effect until 10 November. We remain dedicated to delivering safe, efficient, and customer-focused air travel,” the airline concluded.