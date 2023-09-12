African youth and experts gather for International Nuclear Forum

Over 70 countries, including several African nations, were represented at the Obninsk NEW International Youth Nuclear Forum, which was supported by Rosatom and attended by over 500 experts, young scientists, and specialists.

The forum which was held in Obninsk from 21 to 23 September, covered global industry challenges, sustainable development, nuclear sciences, and career development and featured speeches from leaders like Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom, who emphasized the importance of well-trained specialists in the nuclear industry.

The historic forum, the first of its kind in Obninsk, aimed to unite the global “nuclear” youth to collaboratively design scientific research projects in Russia. It served as a platform for forging international partnerships and fostering innovation in the field of nuclear energy.

African participation in the forum is crucial for the continent’s nuclear energy development. The creation of an International Scientific and Educational Center in Obninsk will allow African youth to learn about nuclear technologies in Russia and apply this knowledge back home for the benefit of their countries.

Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of the World Nuclear Association, highlighted the importance of nuclear energy for environmental protection and improved quality of life. Many speakers from African countries, such as Thekla Mutero and Raphael Chesori, encouraged young scholars to embrace nuclear energy’s potential for a brighter future.

In addition to discussions, the forum included scientific readings, a youth conference, an innovation lab, and various educational and cultural events. The Obninsk NEW International Youth Nuclear Forum stands as a pioneering initiative to empower the global youth in shaping the future of nuclear science and technology.