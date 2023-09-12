RedForce appointed to recover Walvis Municipality debts

The Municipality of Walvis Bay has informed its residents and stakeholders that RedForce Debt Management CC, has been appointed as a debt collection agent for the municipality for five years.

The municipal authority said RedForce will be responsible for recovering all outstanding money owed to them, in respect of all accounts that are in arrears of sixty days and older by both private residents, institutions, and business entities.

“Including the facilitation of data collection, door-to-door campaigns for the collection of data, disconnection, and reconnection of municipal services, inspections and reporting of illegal connections of municipal services as well as capturing municipality water meter readings,” they added.

The authority said once an account has been handed over, debtors are advised to make payment arrangements directly with RedFroce, but all payments should be made at the Walvis Bay Municipality office or deposited into any of their designated bank accounts.

“We further advise the public that municipal services for all handed over accounts will be suspended during the period that the account is with RedForce, until such a time that the account is settled and or a payment arrangement has been concluded,” concluded the municipal authority.