Online tourist visa application service launched

The Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, Dr Albert Kawana last week officially launched an online tourist visa application service on the occasion of the commemoration of International Identity Day.

The primary aim of commemorating Identity Day is to raise awareness of the important role identity plays in empowering individuals to exercise their rights and responsibilities fairly and equitably in society, he said.

“As we celebrate Identity Day, we are also adding a new online service that will enable those wishing to visit Namibia to apply for tourist/ holiday visas online from the comfort of their homes wherever they are in the world,” he said.

According to Kawana, the introduction of this service is in line with the call by the President, H.E. Dr Hage Geingob who declared this year as the year of Revival, which includes economic revival.

“It is against this background that not long ago, we introduced visas on arrival. This move has witnessed a boom in tourist arrivals and thereby contributing to economic growth,” he added.

Kawana meanwhile said he does not doubt that with the launch of the Tourist Online Visa Application, the tourism industry is expected to perform economic miracles.

“This is good news for employment, especially among our youth and women,” he added.

Kawana called upon staff members and users alike, to popularize and make use of this user-friendly facility for convenience and efficiency.