T20 International tourney to present Capricorn Eagles with platform to showcase skills

Sep 26, 2023

The national women’s cricket team, Capricorn Eagles will compete in the T20 International Tournament from 26 September to 3 October in the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai T20 International tournament will present itself as a perfect platform for the Capricorn Eagles to demonstrate their skills on the international stage and further solidify their position in global women’s cricket.

At a send-off event by its sponsors, Capricorn Group, Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, Marlize Horn said the remarkable strides achieved by the Capricorn Eagles, guided by Cricket Namibia, fills them with pride and the growth and development they have witnessed is evidence of strong leadership and the strategic application of resources.

“We remain committed to our community, as we firmly believe that the investments we make today will yield positive outcomes for Namibian girls and women in the future, We wish the Capricorn Eagles all the best as they depart to Dubai for the T20 International League. We know that they will make us proud and fly the Namibian flag high,” she added.

National women’s coach, Francois van der Merwe said they are excited to play international games against UAE.

“We hosted UAE in the recently held Capricorn Eagles series in April and beat them 2-0. We are now going to play in the unknown, a different condition and it is going to be a different experience for the team. The humidity in Dubai will play a factor in the tour, but we are well prepared,” he added.

Capricorn Group said in August they officially extended their partnership with Cricket Namibia for a third year and the renewal of the sponsorship agreement reaffirms their steadfast support for Namibia’s national women’s cricket team and their continuous commitment to advancing girls’ and women’s cricket in Namibia.

According to Cricket Namibia, their strategic vision for women’s cricket in Namibia is to creatively professionalize the women’s game to support the players and to grow junior structures and participation through organised girls’ cricket festivals and girls’ cricket school leagues.

 

