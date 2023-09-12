Finance Ministry embarks on journey to formulate a public procurement reform strategy

The Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprise on Monday announced its collaboration with the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a comprehensive assessment of the country’s procurement system.

This initiative, conducted through the Methodology for Assessing Procurement Systems (MAPS), aims to bolster transparency, accountability, and value for money in the country’s public procurement practices, said ministerial spokesperson Wilson Shikoto.

According to Shikoto, the primary goal of this assessment is to assist the Namibian government in formulating a public procurement reform strategy that aligns with the core principles of transparency, accountability, value for money, and international best practices.

“The aim is to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the public procurement system and its contribution to the broader development objectives of the country,” he added.

Shikoto said that on 13 September, Namibia launched a workshop to acquaint stakeholders with the MAPS methodology, their roles, the required assistance, and input.

“The workshop also provided an overview of the sampling strategy, survey methodology, and

the roadmap for the assessment’s execution,” he said, adding that the event attracted participation from 68 stakeholders, fostering the collective engagement necessary for the assessment’s success.

Additionally, the workshop served as an opportunity to introduce the assessment task team, led by the World Bank in collaboration with AfDB, to key stakeholders.

The assessment which involves the collection of information and data from various sources, including documents, surveys, databases, sampled procurement files, and direct discussions with stakeholders is scheduled to conclude by July 2024, Shikoto concluded.