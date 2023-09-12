‘Water talk’ to be held at the Scientific Society

The Upper Swakop Basin Management Committee (USBMC) will present its current position related to water management in the Central Area of Namibia (CAN), on 28 September at 19:00 at the Namibia Scientific Society.

The Society in a statement said this will be the last sharing of the position to invite public comments before it will be submitted to the office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform.

“In their capacity as an advisory body to the Ministry, the USBMC wants to bring critical facts and lack of action to the attention of the general public and the Ministry in the hopes that a more proactive water management system will be implemented in the CAN,” they said.

They further explained that the integrated water resource management plan for the Swakop Upper-Omatako Basin, developed specifically for the central area, will form the basis of the discussions, coupled with new information from the City of Windhoek and NamWater.

“Suggestions and comments from the audience will be incorporated into the final statement for submission,” they concluded.