Paratus inks re-seller agreement with Starlink for Africa

Posted by | Sep 25, 2023 | ,

Pan-African telco and network services provider, Paratus Group last week announced its agreement as a distributor for Starlink’s high-speed services across Africa.

This agreement will allow Paratus to provide Starlink to its customers across Africa, as operating licenses are awarded to Starlink in those countries. Initially, and with immediate effect, Starlink will be available from Paratus in Mozambique, Kenya, Rwanda, and Nigeria before being rolled out to more countries.

Starlink provides high-speed, broadband internet using a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Unbounded by local infrastructure and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses may always keep operating.

Starlink currently provides services to tens of thousands of business locations and serves customers in a multitude of capacities, including primary enterprise connectivity, replacement of 4G and VSAT, backup, interim setup, and emergency services.

Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99.5% up-time across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations. Up-time is measured without mitigating factors, such as weather and wire-cut outages.

Paratus will be able to provide its customers with both fixed, mobility, and maritime services with immediate effect. Paratus will be able to provide its customers 24/7/365 enterprise support.

Group Chief Commercial Officer of Paratus, Martin Cox said, “This agreement aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. It means we can offer industry sectors – such as land and offshore energy, mining, hospitality, education, healthcare, agriculture, and more – the reliable and constant connectivity they need to flourish, no matter how remote they are.”

The Starlink agreement further strengthens the LEO (low earth orbit) satellite services offering across Africa and affirms the considerable capability and reach on the continent.

“It reinforces our goal to collaborate with entities that share our vision of transforming both African businesses and communities,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

