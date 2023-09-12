Local private airline spreads wings, introduces new routes between Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Cape Town

Local private airline FlyNamibia last week on Friday launched a new route, connecting Windhoek and Walvis Bay to Cape Town.

The new route is scheduled to commence on 29 October, FlyNamibia Andre Compion, said in a statement

Flights will operate on this route every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, Compion said, adding that the flight path will take travelers from Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) to Cape Town (CPT), then onward to Walvis Bay (WVB), before returning to HKIA .

Thus the CPT-WVB route will be extended from WVB to HKIA and then back to WVB, providing WVB with flights to Windhoek once again. This will enable connecting traffic from all flights inbound to HKIA to fly to WVB.

“We are excited to introduce this new route, which underscores FlyNamibia’s commitment to expanding our network and enhancing travel options for our passengers. We believe this route will not only serve the needs of our valued customers but also contribute to the growth and development of our country and the region,” he said.

FlyNamibia’s new route will also open doors for tourism, trade and personal connections between these locations, he added.

FlyNamibia currently operates domestic routes from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Ondangwa, Katima

Mulilo, Lüderitz and Oranjemund, as well as a regional route between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International. FlyNamibia Safari connects travellers between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Sossusvlei, Swakopmund, Twyfelfontein, Etosha – Ongava, Etosha – Mokuti, as well as from Eros Windhoek to Rundu.