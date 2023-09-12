Select Page

New Meat Board assumes duties earlier in September

Posted by | Sep 22, 2023 |

New Meat Board assumes duties earlier in September

The new members of the meat industry’s regulatory body, the Meat Board, were announced last week, following their appointment earlier in the month. Present at their first meeting, are seated from the left, Annascy Mwanyangapo, Paul Klein (vice-chairperson), Advocate Lucia Hamutenya (chairperson) and Dr. Helmke Sartorius von Bach. Standing, from the left, are Dr Jessey Kamwi, Willem Nekwiya, Patrik Liebenberg, Julene Meyer, Dr Christopher Mberema and Rosa Katjivena.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Live cattle exports to be stopped

Live cattle exports to be stopped

5 April 2013

Erindi auction proves investment value of game

Erindi auction proves investment value of game

22 April 2016

Agra restores its show track record, emerges as best overall outdoor exhibitor at Windhoek Show

Agra restores its show track record, emerges as best overall outdoor exhibitor at Windhoek Show

15 October 2018

First crop assessment indicates bumper harvest

First crop assessment indicates bumper harvest

7 April 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<