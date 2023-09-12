New Meat Board assumes duties earlier in September

The new members of the meat industry’s regulatory body, the Meat Board, were announced last week, following their appointment earlier in the month. Present at their first meeting, are seated from the left, Annascy Mwanyangapo, Paul Klein (vice-chairperson), Advocate Lucia Hamutenya (chairperson) and Dr. Helmke Sartorius von Bach. Standing, from the left, are Dr Jessey Kamwi, Willem Nekwiya, Patrik Liebenberg, Julene Meyer, Dr Christopher Mberema and Rosa Katjivena.