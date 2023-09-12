Good financial results prompts bank to reward employees above market

In response to its solid financial results, Bank Windhoek has negotiated salary increments with its staff that exceed the prevailing salary adjustments in the financial services industry.

Announcing an increment of 8.5%, the bank’s Managing Director, Ms Baronice Hans said they are unswerving and committed to their employees’ well-being and financial security. The Bank staff will receive increments of eight percent on their salary, rental and transport allowances.

Noting that the bank’s staff and not its clients, are the bank’s most significant asset, Hans said the 8.5% salary increment exceeds prevailing market standards by 1 to 1.5%.

“This extraordinary increase is a direct result of the outstanding achievements realized in the 2023 financial year. It reaffirms our belief that when we excel collectively, we create the opportunity for commensurate reward,” said Hans.

Bank Windhoek’s salary negotiations, conducted over four sessions in collaboration with the Namibian Financial Institutions Union (NAFINU), culminated in an agreement reached on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

“We also sincerely thank the dedicated negotiation teams for their exemplary professionalism and adept management of these negotiations. We look forward to a future of collaboration, growth, and mutual achievement,” concluded Hans.