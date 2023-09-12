U/13 Mayoral Cup slated for this weekend

The Under 13 Mayoral Cup will take place at the Khomasdal Sport Stadium on 23 September, starting at 07:30. The City of Windhoek is inviting residents to come and join them, when 38 Windhoek schools compete for the top three position in the three popular sports codes of soccer, volleyball and netball.

They said the schools will compete to win the gold, silver and bronze medals, making the event part of their youth development initiative. “The aim of the Mayoral Cup is to create sport programmes that improve the lives of residents, especially young people,” they added.

The City informed that the Mayoral Cup is an annual sports event, which started in 2011, in collaboration with the Khomas Region School Sports Office. “We started the initiative to get the youth off the streets and onto sport fields, attracting learners from U9 to U13 years to compete against each other,” they said.

The league is open and competed for by all primary school learners in the Khomas region and this year schools will strive to dethrone last years winners, AI Steenkamp Primary School.