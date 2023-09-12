Trustco obtains environmental clearance to proceed with phase 4 of Lafrenz industrial township

Trustco Group’s property subsidiary, Trustco Property Holdings, announced this week it has obtained a third renewal of its Environmental Clearance Certificate for Lafrenz, clearing the way to develop phase 4 of this very popular industrial township on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Trustco’s Lafrenz township development is located only 7 km from the city’s central business district, making it a sought-after location for businesses in wholesale, retail, and light industry.

“We’re thrilled to renew the [certificate] for the Lafrenz Industrial Township Development,” said Le-Hugo van Rooyen, Chief Executive of Trustco Properties. “Our steadfast commitment to compliance and responsible growth drives our dedication to maintaining the highest environmental standards. Detailed planning and preparations for the next phase of the Lafrenz property development are well underway.”

Trustco Properties acquired the 302 hectare land in 2004, successfully developing 83 hectares to date into industrially zoned areas known as Lafrenz Extensions 1, 2, and 3. The company said that this development has given rise to a multitude of job opportunities in the short, medium and long-term, bolstering the economy.

The remaining 157 hectares, comprising Portion 81, 133, and the Remainder of Portion A of the Farm Nubuamis 37, present future industrial development opportunities.

“This Environmental Clearance Certificate renewal underscores Trustco Property Holdings’ unwavering dedication to sustainable industrial development and rigorous compliance with Namibia’s environmental regulations. The company’s proactive stance on environmental management encompasses comprehensive plans that not only guarantee economic sustainability but also uphold environmental responsibility.”