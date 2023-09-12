Young women trained to start and run own small enterprises

Young women trained to start and run own enterprises

Business start-up kits were handed to 55 out-of-school adolescent girls and young women in Oshakati by the United States Government and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service. The first round of training opens the door for motivated participants to engage in further training in finances and entrepreneurship.

The recipients took part in Economic Strengthening training with funding from the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and are now planing to start their own businesses ranging from poultry farming and bakery to horticulture and hair salons.

USAID Country Representative McDonald Homer said the equipment in these start-up kits will assist the women to get their businesses up and running. “Education and economic self reliance are key to a better life as they help reduce vulnerability to HIV and empower adolescent girls and young women to be resilient and to be in a position to sustain themselves,” said Homer.

The Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Hon Agnes Tjongarero said PEPFAR, USAID and other US agencies in Namibia are representatives of the American people, therefore, they should be applauded for this donation to Namibian youth.

The United States Embassy said this Government to Government project with a budget of N$7 million implements programmes to prevent HIV/AIDS among adolescent girls and young women in the country. “The initiative also strengthens the capacity of the Ministry of Sports to provide tailor-made services to out of school girls and their male partners, specifically in comprehensive life skills training, health education and economic empowerment,” they added.

The Embassy said youth officers have been trained to provide training in sexual and gender violence in all the 14 regions of the country. “Vulnerable adolescent girls and young women who are motivated to be entrepreneurs and have a strong viable business idea are selected for additional financial and entrepreneurship training to star their own business,” they concluded.

USAID Country Representative, McDonald Homer, Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service, Hon Agnes Tjongarero, Governor of the Oshana region, Hon Elia Irimari with the six regional representatives during the Government-to-Government Project launch in Oshakati.