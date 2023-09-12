Select Page

Information ministry expresses concern over low public turn-out for SIM card registration

Posted by | Sep 21, 2023 |

Information ministry expresses concern over low public turn-out for SIM card registration

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has expressed concern over low public turn-out in SIM card registration on Thursday, with the mandatory SIM card registration deadline only three months away.

As of June, just 795,991 of Namibia’s 2,760,804 active SIM cards have been registered across all licenced networks, representing a registration rate of about 29%, according to the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN).

Both CRAN and the ministry are urging the public to actively participate in SIM registration to avoid having their SIM cards deactivated.

Dr Audrin Mathe, the information ministry’s Executive Director, said that despite the time frame provided for this critical process, there had been a poor public response to this imperative. “The ministry firmly reiterates that no extension will be granted beyond the specified date of 31 December 2023,” he stated.

“The public is therefore encouraged to register their SIM cards before the deadline of 31 December. Any SIM cards not registered by this cut-off date will be disconnected,” he added

“It is essential to underscore the significance of SIM card registration, as the process plays a significant role in deterring phone-based fraud, identity theft and other criminal activities. Mandatory registration and identification of SIM card users aligns Namibia with international best practices. The Minister of Information and Communication Technology has issued the Regulations, which set the deadline for the registration of SIM cards from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023,” Mathe concluded.

 

About The Author

Clifton Movirongo

Related Posts

Young, female & business minded

Young, female & business minded

25 October 2013

Income inequality still alarmingly high

Income inequality still alarmingly high

25 November 2016

Comprehensive academic guide on the Namibian Constitution launched by Adv Sackey Akweenda

Comprehensive academic guide on the Namibian Constitution launched by Adv Sackey Akweenda

6 July 2023

Usakos man wins Plate of Namibia

Usakos man wins Plate of Namibia

27 March 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<