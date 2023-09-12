Tech bootcamp empowers youth to embrace digital potential

A large group of rural learners’ exposure to technology and robotics received a major boost earlier this month when 240 individuals gathered at the Bank of Namibia’s inaugural Science, Tech, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Robotics and Coding bootcamp.

Launched under its acronym, STEAM, the bootcamp imparts skills in robotics, automation, coding, IT electronics, 3D printing and other advanced tech applications.

The central bank’s support for digital skills stems from the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture broad-based initiatives to promote this type of learning among Namibian school children.

At the launch, Bank of Namibia Governor, Mr Johannes !Gawaxab encouraged the students to embrace the opportunity with open minds and unlock their endless potential. ‘’Take every moment as a chance to learn, experiment, and create. The knowledge and skills you gain through this initiative will not only open doors for you but also contribute to the growth and development of our great nation. Remember that you are the future architects of our digital landscape, and your potential is boundless.’’

The project’s first chapter targets four specific schools: Nuuyoma Senior Secondary School (Omusati Region), Wennie Du Plessis Senior Secondary School (Omaheke Region), PK De Villiers Secondary School (Karas Region) and Hans Daniel Namuhuya Secondary School (Oshikoto Region).

As part of the project, learners are challenged to use STEAM skills to create solutions that address the needs and challenges they face within their respective communities and regions. As such, the project cultivates innovative thinking among learners and prepare them for future jobs, future challenges, and technological advancements.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Hon Faustina Caley said the project opens the door to boundless opportunities for the youth to be critical thinkers and problem solvers.

‘’In a world characterised by rapid technological advancement and dynamic global challenges, academic excellence alone is no longer sufficient. Our students must be equipped with critical thinking skills, problem-solving acumen, and adaptability to navigate the modern world,” she said.