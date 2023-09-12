Publishing workshop offered by the Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture is inviting publishers, aspiring writers, self-publishers and authors with unpublished manuscripts for a Publishing Workshop, on 5 October at the NamPower Convention Centre.

The Ministry said the workshop will discuss Publishing Standards and equip writers and publishers with know-how on the production of quality published work. “Key areas of discussion with inputs from local publishers and authors will be the writing and publishing process, publishing standards, ISBN and legal deposits,” they added.

They said they will also be discussing publishing options and the future of the Namibian publishing industry. A seat can be reserved by contacting Victoria Isaacks at the ministry on 061 2935305 before 26 September.