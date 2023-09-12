7th ICT summit launched

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Peya Mushelenga on Wednesday highlighted the dual impact of the transformation into cyberspace citing that it has improved working culture but also necessitated a heightened focus on digital infrastructure security.

Speaking at the launch of the 7th Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Summit, set to take place from 9 to 11 October, Mushelenga said as Namibia embraces the digital age, it faces both extraordinary opportunities for growth and innovation as well as new vulnerabilities.

Cyber threats continue to evolve, with individuals, property, and the government falling prey to malicious activities, Mushelenga said, adding that partnerships must be forged to build a secure digital ecosystem, promote cybersecurity awareness, and invest in advanced technologies as well as nurture a skilled workforce.

He said the ICT Summit will be a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration while it will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, experts, and innovators to address pressing cybersecurity challenges and explore opportunities.

He called upon the nation to embrace the potential of ICT, prioritize cybersecurity, and work collectively toward digital transformation for the betterment of Namibia’s development.

The summit will run under the theme “Rethinking Cybersecurity Investment to Secure the Digital Economy and its Opportunities.”