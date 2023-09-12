Christ’s Hope receives N$300,000 from Capricorn Foundation

The Capricorn Foundation has renewed its partnership with Christ’s Hope and committed a further N$300,000, which enabled the organisation to provide school uniforms, stationery, meals, and scholarships to vulnerable children.

Country Team Leader at Christ’s Hope, Hannelie Turner said the children enter the programme in grade 1 and graduate when they complete their secondary schooling. “The most rewarding is being part of their journey, seeing them come in so young and leave the programme when they are teenagers, after 10 to 12 years, and contributing to shaping their future,” she added.

Executive Officer at the Capricorn Foundation, Marlize Horn said education is one of the primary focus areas of the Capricorn Foundation, and combined with their focus on Vulnerability Programmes they are able to address the holistic needs of vulnerable children. “As Connectors of Positive Change, we are proud to continue our financial support and enable Christ’s Hope to create a meaningful life and future for the children and their families and contribute to ending the poverty cycle. During our on-site visit to the Oshikuku after-school centre, it was great to see how excited the learners were to come from their different schools and looking forward to their extra afternoon classes, a meal, and bible study,” she said.

The Foundation said recent statistics have revealed that multidimensional poverty affects more than 43% of Namibia’s population and it is also reported that 1 out of 5 children in Namibia are already stunted and face acute malnutrition.

Christ Hope is a non-profit organisation that was started in 2002 and aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable children affected by HIV/AIDS and break the cycle of poverty, they operate in Keetmanshoop and Oshikuku, impacting 290 children and 100 families

The Christ’s Hope, every child is unique and therefore, individually supported and monitored through a set of systems in place their holistic approach supports children in all areas of their lives and their development, focusing on educational activities, physical, which include nutritious meals, home evaluation and monitoring and medical support, spiritual and emotional through counselling and mentorship.