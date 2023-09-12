Campaign to honour the unsung heroes of the tourism sector launched

Gondwana Collection Namibia this week launched the “Tourism Heroes” initiative to reward, recognize, and support individuals and entities that play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety, hospitality, kindness, care, and preservation of Namibian tourism.

The main objectives of this campaign are to reduce violent incidents against tourists, instill a sense of Namibian pride and responsibility for tourist safety, foster community unity to create a safe and welcoming environment, and emphasize the economic importance of the tourism industry in Namibia.

Gondwana demonstrated its dedication to this cause by contributing N$1 million, N$500,000 in cash, and N$500,000 in in-kind donations through the Gondwana Care Trust.

Several cabinet ministers, Gondwana Collection representatives, and members of parliament attended the campaign’s launch on Tuesday in the National Assembly courtyard.

National Assembly Speaker Prof. Peter Katjavivi stated that such a campaign demonstrates the dedication, perseverance, and enthusiasm of individuals who work persistently to make our country a sought-after destination for travellers from across the globe.

Despite facing adversity, these heroes and heroines have remained committed to ensuring that Namibia’s natural wonders, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality continue to shine brightly, Katjavivi remarked.

“Our tourism industry has always been a vital pillar of our economy, creating much-needed employment opportunities, boosting local businesses, and showcasing our breathtaking landscapes. It is an industry that touches the lives of many, from the tour guides who share our stories with the world to the artisans who craft unique souvenirs and the conservationists who protect our precious wildlife,” he said.

“As the Speaker of the National Assembly, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Gondwana Collection Namibia, for spearheading this noble cause. Their commitment to recognizing and honouring these unsung heroes and heroines is a testament to their vision of a better, safe, and more prosperous Namibia.”

He also noted that the Tourism Heroes campaign is a tribute to individuals who displayed unwavering dedication to the nation’s prosperity and natural heritage preservation, inspiring us with their stories and actions and reminding us of unity and resilience in the face of challenges.

“By recognizing and rewarding individuals who demonstrate exceptional care and support for tourists, often those who go unnoticed, we intend to make Namibia the preferred destination for tourists seeking to experience true African hospitality,” said Gys Joubert, Managing Director of the Gondwana Collection.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Gondwana believes in its ability to deliver authentic Namibian love, care, and hospitality when inviting guests. “Because those are the values that represent us as a nation. The kind of care we owe to one another. Crime is a scourge on the true Namibian spirit, and we must all work together to shun it. We also know that it has a disproportionate impact on our country’s poorest,” Joubert added.

He stated that the campaign underscores the significance of collective efforts to support the tourism industry, which he maintained contributes significantly to Namibia’s economy, provides income for rural communities, and more.

Ndinelao Shikemeni, Marketing Manager of Gondwana Collection, and her team will coordinate the Tourism Heroes Campaign through the Gondwana Care Trust.

“This is not a Gondwana project. We initiated it, but we encourage all our tourism friends and proud Namibians to nominate worthy individuals and entities as Tourism Heroes. Further, I wish to thank all stakeholders, especially the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, the Namibian Police, and the City Police, for their tireless effort and commitment to helping us make this country the best tourism destination on the planet, to the benefit of all,” Joubert concluded.