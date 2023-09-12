FlyNamibia becomes member of IATA

Local airline, FlyNamibia recently became a new member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This significant milestone not only marks an extraordinary achievement for FlyNamibia but also signifies a promising future for the airline industry in Namibia and beyond.

IATA, with its mission to represent, lead, and serve the global airline industry, stands as the collective

voice of approximately 300 airlines hailing from more than 120 countries worldwide, a statement released this week revealed.

The core vision that propels IATA’s actions is the determination to collaboratively shape the future growth of an aviation sector that is both safe and secure while ensuring sustainability. Through this, IATA endeavours to create an air transport industry that not only connects nations but also enriches our global community.

“FlyNamibia’s membership in IATA opens up a world of opportunities for the airline, its employees, and, most importantly, its valued customers. By aligning with IATA’s principles and collaborating with a global network of industry leaders, FlyNamibia is poised to elevate its operations, offer enhanced services, and contribute to the growth and sustainability of air travel in Namibia,” the statement read.

“This momentous occasion is a testament to FlyNamibia’s dedication to excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction. As we embark on this new chapter, we anticipate the myriad benefits that IATA membership will bring to the airline, its passengers, and the aviation industry as a whole”.

With FlyNamibia as an IATA member, we are confident that we can soar to new heights and create a brighter, more connected, and sustainable future for air travel, the statement concluded.