Otjomuise library offers free extra classes

The Khomas Regional Council Directorate of Education: Libraries has announced that the Otjomuise Community Library will be offering extra classes for free to school-going school from grades 1 to 12.

The Council said they will be offering these lessons in all subjects from 18 September, to promote literacy in the community and to improve learners’ performance at school and general education.

“Parents who want their children to take part in this event should register their children because the library will be working closely with qualified teachers to render this service to improve learners’ performance at schools,” they added.

The Council said parents with learners interested can register their children at The Otjomuise Community Library in person or send an email to [email protected].