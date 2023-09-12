Select Page

Otjomuise library offers free extra classes

Sep 20, 2023

The Khomas Regional Council Directorate of Education: Libraries has announced that the Otjomuise Community Library will be offering extra classes for free to school-going school from grades 1 to 12.

The Council said they will be offering these lessons in all subjects from 18 September, to promote literacy in the community and to improve learners’ performance at school and general education.

“Parents who want their children to take part in this event should register their children because the library will be working closely with qualified teachers to render this service to improve learners’ performance at schools,” they added.

The Council said parents with learners interested can register their children at The Otjomuise Community Library in person or send an email to [email protected].

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

