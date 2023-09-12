Nature Foundation to host lecture series on organic agriculture

The Namibia Organic Association (NOA), will be hosting a comprehensive public guest lecture series on organic agriculture from 26 September and in November, to foster sustainable and environmentally conscious practices in agriculture.

The NOA will be supported by the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The Foundation in a statement said this series will be hosted at the NUST campus and brings experts, agricultural enthusiasts, and students together to delve into the intricacies of organic farming, its benefits, and its role in shaping a sustainable future for Namibia.

“Guest speakers will include, Dr Felix Prinz zu Loewenstein, Kanangwa Newlove, Mareike Voigts, Jako Pieterse, Manjo Stiglingh, who are organic experts who will share their knowledge about the benefits of organic farming and how its uptake as an agricultural system can help Namibia ensure a sustainable future for all in the country,” they added.

The NNF explained that organic agriculture has gained widespread attention for its holistic approach to farming that emphasises sustainability, environmental conservation, and the production of nutritious, chemical-free food.

“This guest lecture series will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the principles, practices, and significance of organic farming in today’s world,” they said.

The Foundation is inviting the public to join them for this exciting series and explore the world of organic agriculture and its potential for a profound contribution to a sustainable and healthier future.

“To RSVP, register, and for more information on the guest lecture series contact Rakel at [email protected],” they concluded.