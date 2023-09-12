Katuka mentorship applications now open

The Namibia Economist Businesswomen Club is inviting the public to join the Katuka Mentorship programme, which is intended to give support to women. The closing date for applications is 10 November.

Organiser of the programme Desere Lundon-Muller said they are looking for mentors and mentees to participate in the one-year programme starting in February 2024.

“The programme gives women who have just started in new careers, or who have been promoted to a more senior position or who have taken the plunge to become an entrepreneur, the support they need to handle their situation with confidence,” she added.

She explained that by bringing the experience of those who have successfully gone through this process to those who have just started their journey, the chance for success is improved exponentially.

“Katuka is about matching a mentee and mentor with similar professional and personal interests in a supportive, sharing, and learning environment to help young and ambitious women entrepreneurs and businesswomen to reach their ultimate potential and live purpose-driven lives,” she emphasised.

Launched in 2001 the programme empowers and encourages business and professional women to achieve their career goals and to find a balance between the office and home. For applications go to https://katuka.online.