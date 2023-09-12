City of Windhoek observes Namibian Heritage week

The 2023 Namibian Heritage Week will be taking place from 18 to 24 September, under the theme, ‘Heritage and Culture: A Rock Solid Foundation’.

The City of Windhoek (CoW) through the Windhoek City Museum (WCM), is joining other museums and heritage institutions around the country to celebrate this year’s Heritage Week.

The municipal authority said the Heritage Week aims to encourage all Namibians to celebrate and commit to the protection of Namibia’s natural and cultural heritage resources. “It is about keeping the culture ‘alive’ and passing on inherited traditions and knowledge to posterity,” they added.

They said as part of the week’s celebration, the Windhoek City Museum will be hosting a number of cultural events which included a poetry competition from 14:30 to 17:30 on 19 September, a migrant labour exhibition from 09:00 to 12:00 on 20 September, a golden oldies social evening from 18:00 to 21:00 on 22 September and a traditional game day from 09;00 to 17:00 on 23 September. “Please join us as we celebrate our culture,” they urged.