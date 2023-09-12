LEFA partners with Google Maps to enhance Namibia’s digital footprint

Local startup, LEFA has partnered with Google to enhance the country’s digital footprint. The ambitious project, spanning 17,000 km, will herald the debut of vast swaths of Namibia on Google Street View.

While Google Street View is not unfamiliar to global citizens, this new initiative promises to offer an intimate digital perspective of Namibia’s unique landscape, towns, and cities. It’s not merely about adding miles of imagery; it’s about capturing the heartbeat of the nation.

The implications of this project for the local economy and tourism sector are vast. With the recent global trends leaning towards digital-first experiences, this partnership places Namibia at the forefront of the African digital revolution.

“By making the nation’s natural wonders, historic sites, and urban landscapes accessible with the click of a button, potential tourists can be enticed to experience the beauty of Namibia firsthand,” stated Melkies Ausiku Founder and General Manager at LEFA Transportation Services.

Melkies further alluded that, this digital representation serves as an innovative marketing tool, opening avenues for businesses to attract global clientele. Local enterprises, ranging from boutique accommodations and eateries to cultural sites and tour operators, can gain unparalleled exposure.

Understanding the intricacies of the terrain and the cultural significance of locations, LEFA is not going at it alone. The startup has strategically allied with local partners and stakeholders, pooling expertise, knowledge, and resources. This collaborative approach ensures that the digital representation will be both authentic and comprehensive.

“But it’s not just about the views. As part of the project, Google Maps will undergo a significant update concerning Namibia. Residents and visitors will soon observe improved accuracy with updated street names and newly charted roads,” said Melkies.

This enhancement promises to streamline navigation, boost local commerce, and assist emergency services, he added.

“With this partnership, Namibia is not just pinning itself on the digital map but is making a resounding statement. A statement that Namibia is ready for the global digital stage, that its landscapes and cities are ripe for exploration, and that it embraces the future with open arms,” he added.