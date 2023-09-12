Krugel and Miller pedal their way to gold in final installment of Pedal Power Race Series

The 2022 Commonwealth Games representatives, Alex Miller and Anri Krugel, were on Sunday crowned winners of the last race in the 2023 Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series held in the Aus Mountains near Windhoek.

Miller, who was riding for MBM Men, successfully overcame his challenger Drikus Coetzee in the elite men’s category during the sprint to the finish line, finishing in a time of 02:47:43, while Coetzee, whose chain unhooked during the sprint, crossed the line in 02:47:44.

The two had rode hand in hand throughout the race, at one point creating a 10-minute gap between themselves and the chasing peloton. Third place was occupied by Clinton Hilfiker, who crossed the finishing line in a time of 02:57:29.

In the elite women’s race, Krugel, who raced for Simonis Storm Ladies powered by Hollard, overcame her teammate Mellisa Heinz to win in a time of 02:42:39.

Heinz came in second with a time of 02:42:40, while third place was occupied by Monique du Plessis, who clocked 02:42:41, the same time clocked by Rita Dreyer.

Speaking after the race, Miller said he enjoyed the race as Coetzee and himself worked well together on the day.

“When we were racing on the Daan Viljoen Road, we decided to increase the tempo, which saw other riders falling behind. This was good training, which I enjoyed today. I am currently looking forward to other competitions internationally this year,” he said.

Coetzee said that he is preparing himself for one of the toughest races on earth, the Munga, and competing in the last race of the Nedbank WPP Race Series was good preparation.

“We had a great race, and the route was enjoyable as Alex and I kept on changing roles of who attacks throughout the race, which worked for us as we created a good gap between ourselves and the chasing pack, but unfortunately my chain fell off during the sprint, and I could not race him to the finish line,” he said.

In the team categories, Simonis Storm Ladies finished the race first, ahead of the Cymot Ladies Racing Team, with MSL Ladies finishing third.

In the men’s team races, Simons Storm men’s team finished first, ahead of MBM Men in second and Food Lovers Market Men in third.

Nedbank Namibia Communication and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge said: “What a successful series we had. We are immensely proud to have been part of this exciting journey, and we can’t wait for the 2024 edition of the Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series. As we reflect on the months of consistent cycling, our commitment to fostering a formidable cycling fraternity remains unwavering. It’s now all systems go for the biggest race on our calendar, the Nedbank Desert Dash, and we expect to see all our cycling friends live and in colour,” she said.