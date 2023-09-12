Namibians excel at Momentum Metropolitan Africa Recognition awards

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia bagged half a dozen awards at the Group’s Africa Recognition Awards 2023, amongst them the accolade for the Most Improved country operation in the large conglomerate’s continental subsidiaries.

Multiple team members have been recognised for their contribution to the success of the Namibian subsidiary as well as to the overall performance of the group. The awards acknowledged exceptional contributions across Africa, further solidifying Momentum Metropolitan’s commitment to excellence.

“We take immense pride in our Namibian colleagues for not just meeting but exceeding expectations in their various roles,” said Sakaria Nghikembua, Chief Executive of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia. “These accolades testify to the depth of talent within our organisation.”

Namibian members recognised at the Africa Awards include the following:

1. Phahama Awards Winner: Christopher Storm;

2. Top 8 Financial Advisers: Betty Ndjiva, Momentum Metropolitan Namibia;

3. Overall Winner, Top Broker Consultant: Luandro Steyn, Momentum;

4. Overall Winner, Top Head of Distribution: Frederik Van Zyl, Momentum;

5. Overall Winner, Top Asset Manager CEO/Head: Evangelina Nailenge, Momentum Investments; and,

6. Overall Winner, Most Improved Country: Sakaria Nghikembua, Chief Executive, Momentum Metropolitan Namibia.

“We couldn’t be more pleased that Sakaria Nghikembua has been honoured as the ‘Most Improved Country’ at the Momentum Metropolitan Africa Recognition Awards 2023,” said Denille Roostee, the Group’s Head of Marketing. “This accolade is a testament to Sakaria’s exceptional leadership and vision, which have been instrumental in the unprecedented achievements we’ve experienced this year. His direction has enabled us to set new benchmarks not just in Namibia, but within the Momentum Metropolitan group across Africa.”

“What truly stands out is Sakaria’s humility,” she said, adding “during the ceremony, he remarked, ‘I am here to represent the people; this is the people’s win, not mine.’ This humility is one of his most effective leadership qualities and speaks volumes about the kind of leader he is.”

“The remarkable financial performance and noteworthy accolades received by our Namibian colleagues at the Momentum Metropolitan Africa Recognition Awards 2023 underscore the strength and resilience of Momentum Metropolitan as a leading institution. These achievements have set new standards of excellence across our operations, and we are profoundly proud of each individual’s contribution towards these milestones.”

“Both the Momentum Metropolitan Group financial results and the Namibian awards speak to the effectiveness of our long-term strategies, the commitment of our workforce, and the robustness of our business model. As we look to the future, we remain focused on delivering service to our clients, building enduring relationships with financial advisers and brokers, and generating exceptional value for our shareholders.”

Chief Executive of Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, Sakaria Nghikembua (middle) celebrates the company’s performance at the group’s recent Africa Recognition Awards.