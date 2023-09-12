Select Page

Photo gallery of the Economist Businesswoman Breakfast 15 September 2023

Posted by | Sep 19, 2023 |

Photo gallery of the Economist Businesswoman Breakfast 15 September 2023

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Making parenting easier, one nursery at a time

Making parenting easier, one nursery at a time

14 November 2019

Sometimes justice delayed is not due to the courts or the state – minister

Sometimes justice delayed is not due to the courts or the state – minister

14 September 2020

2023 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum award nominations now open

2023 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum award nominations now open

5 June 2023

Fit and proper trustees to become valuable assets under FIMA

Fit and proper trustees to become valuable assets under FIMA

17 March 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<