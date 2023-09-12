Photo gallery of the Economist Businesswoman Breakfast 15 September 2023

About The Author
Typesetter
Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.
Related Posts
Making parenting easier, one nursery at a time
14 November 2019
Recent Articles
-
Katuka mentorship applications now openSep 19, 2023 | Businesswoman
-
City of Windhoek observes Namibian Heritage weekSep 19, 2023 | Extra
-
Turbulent times expected for Namibian consumers – SurveySep 19, 2023 | Retail
-
-
-
-
-
-
-