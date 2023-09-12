Indaba to address the pressing issue of youth unemployment launched by Old Mutual Foundation

The Old Mutual Foundation on Monday launched one-of-a-kind Old Mutual Foundation Indaba, set to take place on 25 October 2023.

This flagship initiative aims to address the pressing issue of youth unemployment in Namibia by providing practical solutions, insightful discussions, and valuable skill development opportunities to young professionals.

The first ever indaba will be themed “Spilling the Tea on Youth Unemployment”.

The one-day event is designed to engage and empower Namibia’s Millennials and Gen-Z individuals, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to navigate financial challenges, advance their careers, and explore entrepreneurial opportunities. The Indaba serves as a crucial platform for open dialogue, innovative solutions, and networking opportunities.

Mignon du Preez, Old Mutual Namibia Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “The 2023 Old Mutual Foundation Indaba is not just an event; it’s a commitment to the future of Namibia’s youth. We aim to facilitate meaningful dialogue, raise awareness about the complexities of youth unemployment, and provide practical solutions. We believe that by empowering young professionals, we can create a brighter future for our nation.”

“The Indaba will increase awareness among young professionals about the root causes and consequences of youth unemployment, inspiring them to take proactive steps toward personal and professional growth,” Du Preez concluded.

Ultimately through the Indaba, the Old Mutual Foundation aims to provide practical and actionable financial solutions, career progression strategies, and entrepreneurship opportunities which will be showcased during interactive training sessions.