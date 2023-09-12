MVA Fund hosts debate competition to foster critical thinking and encourage learners to express ideas

The National Schools Road Safety Debate Competition was hosted by the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund last week, in their ongoing commitment to promote road safety awareness and education.

The debate was held in Otjiwarongo for the first time and saw learners from all 14 regions, competing over a period of three days, with learners showcasing their advocacy skills on the critical issue of road safety.

“The event aimed to encourage young minds to engage in discussion about road safety, and to raise awareness about responsible road user behaviour and to underscore the significance of road safety while fostering informed responsible and safety conscious citizens of the future,” the Fund said in a statement.

MVA Chief Executive, Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said the event is part of their broader initiative to empower young people to become advocates for road safety within their communities.

“By fostering critical thinking and encouraging learners to express their ideas, we hoped to inspire positive change and create a safer road environment for everyone,” she said.

The Fund said that the competition culminated in a grand finale on 14 September where the Oshikoto region emerged as the overall winner, surpassing the Ohangwena region for top honours, with the Kavango West region taking third place on the podium.

The debate was held in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the Namibian Schools Debating Association.