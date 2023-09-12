The 5th installment of Nedbank’s Integrated Marketing Conference (IMC) took place on 15 September in Johannesburg, under the theme “Marketing: Up Close and Personal”.

This year’s Nedbank IMC was also hosted at the Nedbank Namibia headquarters’ Sky Garden in Windhoek.

The conference saw a line-up of 18 local and international speakers from various industries including, but not limited to, technology, food, telecommunications, and entertainment share their inspirational stories and discuss some of the trending and hard-hitting topics within the marketing industry.

Guests from various Namibian brands, agencies and creatives within the field were treated to an outdoor networking opportunity.

Nedbank Namibia’s Sponsorships, Marketing, and Brand Manager, Helene Meintjes, emphasised the importance of giving Namibians the opportunity to attend the event, saying that the Nedbank IMC creates a continuous learning platform.

“It’s important to continue learning. Our field is closely connected to the latest developments in technology and communications; therefore we must stay on top of our game, know what is going on and show that we understand who we are talking to.”

She hopes that the Nedbank IMC continues to aid in the growth of Namibian Marketing professionals and that they can make lasting connections within the marketing fraternity.

Founded in 2021, the Nedbank IMC believes that marketing is business and thus deserves its place at the boardroom table.

The annual conference is a neutral platform created to uplift the marketing industry. The one-day event takes place both in-person and online. The underlying discussions centred around collaboration, innovation, and embracing the chaos that the past few years have presented.

Nedbank Group’s Khensani Nobanda said, “Our role as marketers is to take ourselves to the boardroom table and earn the trust and buy-in of the executives across the business for all the things that we want from a marketing perspective. It’s not rocket science, but it does take deliberate execution to win the market and leave brands with a legacy that lives beyond this.”