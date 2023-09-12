Windhoek Mayor concludes visit to Berlin – Strengthens partnership

The Mayor of Windhoek, Joshep Uapingene, and Berlin’s Mayor, Kai Wagner formalized their commitment, outlining the future development of the partnership between the Cities, by signing the Action Plan.

This happened recently when Uapingene and his delegation concluded their visit to Berlin.

The City said Uapingene signed the Golden Book of the City of Berlin and the collaboration is set to span areas like SmartCity collaboration, cultural heritage, startups, and the economy.

“Established in April 2000, the partnership between Windhoek and Berlin has flourished over two decades. Highlights include a sport exchange in 2005 with the Windhoek Youth Soccer team, collaboration between the Namibia University of Technology and universities in Berlin, and a visit from the Berlin Senate Chancellery’s Christian Gaebler in 2019.”

They further explained that a pivotal moment occurred in October 2022 when their collaboration ventured into the energy sector, and a delegation from the Berlin Energy Agency visited Windhoek, exploring potential collaborative projects.

“This visit culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint project titled ‘Promoting Sustainable Energy Transition in Windhoek’, to promote sustainable energy technology, ensuring a greener future,” concluded the City.