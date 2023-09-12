Select Page

Windhoek Mayor concludes visit to Berlin – Strengthens partnership

Posted by | Sep 18, 2023 |

Windhoek Mayor concludes visit to Berlin – Strengthens partnership

The Mayor of Windhoek, Joshep Uapingene, and Berlin’s Mayor, Kai Wagner formalized their commitment, outlining the future development of the partnership between the Cities, by signing the Action Plan.

This happened recently when Uapingene and his delegation concluded their visit to Berlin.

The City said Uapingene signed the Golden Book of the City of Berlin and the collaboration is set to span areas like SmartCity collaboration, cultural heritage, startups, and the economy.

“Established in April 2000, the partnership between Windhoek and Berlin has flourished over two decades. Highlights include a sport exchange in 2005 with the Windhoek Youth Soccer team, collaboration between the Namibia University of Technology and universities in Berlin, and a visit from the Berlin Senate Chancellery’s Christian Gaebler in 2019.”

They further explained that a pivotal moment occurred in October 2022 when their collaboration ventured into the energy sector, and a delegation from the Berlin Energy Agency visited Windhoek, exploring potential collaborative projects.

“This visit culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint project titled ‘Promoting Sustainable Energy Transition in Windhoek’, to promote sustainable energy technology, ensuring a greener future,” concluded the City.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Jamalife Helpers Global yet another ponzi scheme – central bank

Jamalife Helpers Global yet another ponzi scheme – central bank

24 May 2019

Finnish visit Dundee

Finnish visit Dundee

18 November 2016

Better grip on Adult Education through new information management system

Better grip on Adult Education through new information management system

13 November 2017

National Assembly to resume this week

National Assembly to resume this week

11 September 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<