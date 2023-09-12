Select Page

We are striving for a safer and more secure environment for our citizens – Dausab

Posted by | Sep 18, 2023 |

We are striving for a safer and more secure environment for our citizens – Dausab

Namibia remains committed to enhancing its justice system and promoting a safer and more secure environment for its citizens, according to Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab.

Dausab highlighted this when she received a courtesy visit from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative, Jane Maria Ongolo and National Programme Officer for Gender-Based Violence and Crime Prevention, Dr Linda Naidoo.

Dausab lauded the UNODC for their outstanding work, particularly in research.

“We are excited to explore new avenues of collaboration, particularly in researching drug use within the country. Together with our international partners, we are making strides towards a brighter future,” she added.

The ministry said the discussions revisited important topics previously addressed with the UNODC Executive Director in Vienna, the anti-corruption platforms, which Namibian applied for in July 2023, taking a significant step and further collaboration is in the works to combat corruption effectively.

“On the issue of cybercrime and cybersecurity, the country is taking strides to develop comprehensive laws in these areas, ensuring a safer digital environment for all citizens,” she said.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Environmental funding helps women grow in stature at Sikanjabuka Community Forest

Environmental funding helps women grow in stature at Sikanjabuka Community Forest

3 November 2021

NAMDIA seeks to empower vulnerable and disadvantaged communities through self-sustaining opportunities

NAMDIA seeks to empower vulnerable and disadvantaged communities through self-sustaining opportunities

13 November 2020

Hat tip to Germany

Hat tip to Germany

4 December 2015

Clean lungs for smiley faces

Clean lungs for smiley faces

9 November 2012

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<