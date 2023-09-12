We are striving for a safer and more secure environment for our citizens – Dausab

Namibia remains committed to enhancing its justice system and promoting a safer and more secure environment for its citizens, according to Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab.

Dausab highlighted this when she received a courtesy visit from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative, Jane Maria Ongolo and National Programme Officer for Gender-Based Violence and Crime Prevention, Dr Linda Naidoo.

Dausab lauded the UNODC for their outstanding work, particularly in research.

“We are excited to explore new avenues of collaboration, particularly in researching drug use within the country. Together with our international partners, we are making strides towards a brighter future,” she added.

The ministry said the discussions revisited important topics previously addressed with the UNODC Executive Director in Vienna, the anti-corruption platforms, which Namibian applied for in July 2023, taking a significant step and further collaboration is in the works to combat corruption effectively.

“On the issue of cybercrime and cybersecurity, the country is taking strides to develop comprehensive laws in these areas, ensuring a safer digital environment for all citizens,” she said.