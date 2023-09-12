Leevi Shivolo Ileka appointed as the Head of the City of Windhoek Police Service

The City of Windhoek on Monday announced the appointment of Leevi Shivolo Ileka as the Head of the Windhoek Municipal Police Service, effective 11 September.

The City said Ileka brings a wealth of experience in management and leadership within the public service and security sector.

He holds a Master of Science in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras, India, and a Post Graduate Certificate (Senior Staff and Command Course) from the Defence Services Staff College, India.

Furthermore, he has a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) in collaboration with the Open University of Catalonia, Spain.

Ileka is also qualified in HR and Business Management.

Throughout his 27-year career, he has consistently engaged in continuous learning, completing courses in police work, protocol and diplomacy, counterintelligence, combat, conflict and even in naval deployment.

Before this appointment, he served as the Deputy Head of the Windhoek Municipal Police Service, holding the position of Deputy Chief from 2020.

“The City of Windhoek congratulates Chief Ileka and wishes him well in his new role. The Council is confident that, with his vast experience and expertise, he will serve the residents of Windhoek with unwavering courage, tenacity, zeal, diligence, and honour.”