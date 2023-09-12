Multichoice Namibia calls for submissions for local made-for-tv content 

MultiChoice is accepting submissions for locally-produced television content from African producers. The content will be broadcast on the company’s various platforms.

In a statement on Monday, MultiChoice Namibia announced that local content creators can once again take part in a genuinely African production opportunity to take Namibian stories to the world.

This year, Multichoice has delivered 13 riveting feature films to its viewers as part of its hyper-localisation strategy, championing the essence of Africa’s leading storytelling platforms – DStv, GOtv, and Showmax.

Alongside delivering homegrown content, the pay-TV service provider has also engaged in numerous skills transfer activities with local content creators under the MultiChoice Talent Factory umbrella and has concluded two Filmmaking Workshops in September, hosted by Lucia Meyer-Marais, Commissioning Editor for M-NET Channels.

“Multichoice Namibia’s call-for-submissions has come at an incredible time where the Namibian creative industry is being seen and felt by both the consumers and our policymakers,” said Roger Gertze, Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia.

“The potential of our creative industry is telling of the socioeconomic and local content needs. We as MultiChoice Namibia want to keep the momentum going following the successful local films launched on KykNET & Kie and are proud to be a part of helping shape the way we Namibians tell our story.”

Through this call for submission, Multichoice Namibia is set to engage a local production company to supervise and oversee filmmaking’s development, production, and post-production phases on content made for its channels.

The company is now making a second call for the next freshly made-for-TV content in a variety of genres, from travelogues, documentaries, magazine shows, lifestyle shows, and films. The content has to showcase Namibian talent and people.

Interested applicants have been urged to remember the importance of staying true to the authenticity of our own local stories and to keep in mind the audiences that the content is being made for, “Although the stories being submitted should be made in Namibia, it’s always important to bear in mind that we live in a world without borders. Content should be unique to Namibia but should also be able to resonate with the rest of Africa as all eyes will be on these films,” added Gertz.

Interested applicants are encouraged to send a PDF proposal in landscape format containing between 5 – 8 slides which give a clear visual and narrative representation of what will be created and should be in English.

For more information and to submit proposals, email CallForSubmissionsNam@na.multichoice.com before the closing date, 12 October 2023.