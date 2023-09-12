Select Page

German Embassy to promote International Parliamentary Scholarship

A presentation on the German Parliament’s International Parliamentary Scholarship (IPS) Programme will be hosted by the Scientific Society and the German Embassy on 19 September.

The organisers will discuss the International Parliamentary Scholarship (IPS) program that was started in 2020. The program offers a one-month scholarship to talented young graduates from Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa.

“The programme is aimed at scholars who are interested in politics and who wish to make an active contribution to democracy and a vibrant civil society in their home countries, after completing the programme,” they added.

They said the core of the programme is a one-week internship in the office of a Member of the German Bundestag and it provides a compact introduction to parliamentary democracy and the functioning of the German Bundestag. “Other topics include pluralist society, minority protection, and culture of remembrance as apolitical task and a workshop on project management will help the participants to develop their project ideas to promote democracy and civil society in their respective countries of origin,” they added.

As part of German Week 2023, several young Namibians who had the opportunity to participate in the programme will share their experience with other interested young people as well as the general public.

 

