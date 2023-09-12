OYO to tour Kharas Region

The second edition of the Kharas Youth Performing Arts Festival, supported by the Horizon Foundation (Rena TE), will take place from 18 to 21 September in Keetmanshoop.

The festival will feature performances by youth from Karasburg, Koes, Keetmanshoop, Noordoewer, and the OYO dance troupe, as announced by the Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO).

OYO said the performance will take place at Suiderlig Secondary School on 20 September at 13:00, at PK de Villiers at 16:00 and JA Nel SS on 21 September at 13:00.

“If you are in Keetmanshoop, do not miss this opportunity. Come and join us. Together, we can make a difference,” they added.

OYO is a Namibian NGO for social awareness among young people by using the arts as an instrument to promote pressing social issues.