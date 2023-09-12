National Broadcaster to support cancer fun run

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) this week revealed plans to host their second NBC Fun Run in the coming months, to promote wellness, and community spirit, and raise awareness and support for those impacted by cancer.

The event will take place in various locations over the next two months.

The event will be held on the following dates and locations: Windhoek on 07 October, Katima Mulilo on 14 October, Oshakati on 21 October, and Rundu on 11 November.

This year’s theme, “Running for Cancer,” coincides with the global recognition of October as Cancer Awareness Month, uniting citizens in a powerful demonstration of solidarity and support for those facing this challenging journey.

The primary objective of the NBC Fun Run is to enhance the well-being of NBC employees, the broadcasting corporation said on Wednesday.

At the launch, NBC Public Relations Manager, Beaulah Boois-Beukes stated: “The Miss Namibia Organization, along with sports personalities, will join hands to run, walk, and strut for Cancer. It is a unique opportunity to meet and greet your country’s representatives, who will be competing on the international stage later this year and next, as well as our sporting heroes and heroines. The event encourages our staff and the members of the public to prioritize their health and fitness.”

“Why “Run for Cancer”? Cancer affects millions of lives worldwide, and its impact is felt here in Namibia. NBC recognizes the importance of joining the global effort to combat cancer and support those on their cancer journey by dedicating this year’s Fun Run to ‘Running for Cancer. The overall intention is to support cancer patients and survivors who are heroes in their own right and show unwavering support, celebrating strength and resilience. The run is open to all, from avid runners to families and individuals of all fitness levels,” according to the broadcasting corporation.

“Join the fun run this October in making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. Let’s run, walk, and unite as a community to show our support, foster wellness, and celebrate life.”

NBC noted that participants can run or walk in many categories, ensuring the event is inclusive and accessible.

For more information about the event, including how to register, go to: https://www.nbc.na/funrun/.