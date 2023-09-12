Select Page

National Green Hydrogen roadshow in Katima postponed

Sep 15, 2023

The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow organised by the government and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) has postponed the Katima Cluster meetings scheduled for 18 to 20, which were supposed to encompass Katima, Rundu, and Nkurenkuru.

The Katima Cluster meetings have been postponed and rescheduled for the week of  13 November, due to unforeseen circumstances. Hyphen will announce further details on specific locations and dates in due course.

The roadshow, which began in August and is ending in November, has attracted widespread attendance from a diverse range of groups and communities all keen to engage with Hyphen and learn more about the Socio-Economic Development (SED) Framework.

The Hyphen project is being developed as the first step in the implementation of GRN’s strategy to establish a large-scale green hydrogen industry in Namibia to support economic growth in the country with a total investment of US$10 billion – roughly the equivalent of Namibia’s annual GDP.

It is estimated that the project will create up to 15,000 new jobs during the construction phase and 3,000 permanent jobs during its operation, with a target for around 90% of these jobs to be filled by Namibians. Hyphen is targeting 30% local procurement for goods, services, and materials throughout both the construction and operational phases.

 

