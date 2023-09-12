Biomass fair promotes trends and opportunities

The Standard Bank Annual Biomass Fair, which took place last week, aimed to promote and exchange trends and unique opportunities for biomass utilisation both in Namibia and internationally.

The Fair-themed ‘Igniting the Growth of the Biomass Sector’ was hosted by Namibia Biomass Industry Group, Charcoal Association of Namibia, and Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

This year’s event featured a research symposium, an industry conference, and a networking event, which allowed international, regional, and local businesses to connect. In addition, an expo was held to showcase the services and products of industry players, innovators, and SMEs to visitors.

The Environment Commissioner of Namibia, Timoteus Mufeti, who delivered the keynote speech on behalf of the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, said the biomass sector has grown by leaps and bounds over the past 10 years, thanks to the cooperation between Namibian and Germany, which saw significant investment into the biomass sector through the Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation (BCBU) Project implemented by GIZ.

“With the last phase of the BCBU project coming to an end in March 2024, half a year from now, allow me to sincerely commend our all-season partnership with Germany in advancing social and economic development for both countries,” he added.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Councillor for Development Cooperation at the Namibian German Embassy, Thomas Feidieker, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank Namibia, Nelson Lucas, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation and Partnerships at NUST, Dr. Colin Stanley.