Select Page

Outjo District gets assistance to address cervical cancer

Posted by | Sep 14, 2023 |

Outjo District gets assistance to address cervical cancer

The Outjo District in the Kunene Region will benefit greatly from the collaboration between the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and the Ministry of Health and Social Services, where they will work together to address the urgent issue of cervical cancer within the community.

The Cancer Association said the Outjo District medical team has orchestrated a cervical cancer screening campaign scheduled to run from 25 to 29 September.

“The campaign encompasses both Visual Inspection by Acetic Acid and Pap smear tests (cytology) and seeks to bridge the accessibility gap by making screening services readily available to every woman in the district,” they added.

CAN extended its unwavering support to ensure that vital consumables necessary for the screenings are secured, when they acknowledged budgetary constraints faced by the Ministerial campaign.

Chief Executive Officer at CAN, Rolf Hansen said they fully support the Ministry’s teams that take the initiative to pro-actively serve their communities and therefore wholeheartedly support this support request. “This campaign aligns with CAN’s own National Cancer Outreach Programme and reflects our ongoing commitment to fighting cancer and its devastating effects in Namibian,” he affirmed.

Statistics show that cervical cancer is a substantial global health concern, ranking as the fourth most common cancer among women and leading to significant fatalities the main culprit behind this ailment is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a prevalent sexually transmitted infection.

To pre-emptively counter this treatment, the HPV vaccine is a recommended safeguard against the most prevalent types of HPV associated with cervical cancer and CAN encourages vaccination for girls and boys between the ages of 9 to 12 and champions proactive protection to avert future HPV-related disease.

The association underscores the importance of educating the community about cervical cancer, HPV, and the HPV vaccine.

“In our unswerving dedication to combat cancer, we stand united with communities and healthcare professionals, and is commitment to offering support, resources, and advocacy is instrumental in bolstering Namibia’s fight against cancer,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Massive shortfall in modern contraception to avoid unwanted pregnancies

Massive shortfall in modern contraception to avoid unwanted pregnancies

29 June 2017

Dundee commits to continued support for health

Dundee commits to continued support for health

26 September 2014

Health ministry reports three COVID-19 related deaths

Health ministry reports three COVID-19 related deaths

25 January 2023

Government conducts after action review for Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

Government conducts after action review for Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

11 September 2023

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<