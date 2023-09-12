Call to youth – apply now for Green Hydrogen scholarships

By Adolf Kaure.

The Erongo Governor, Neville André announced that applications are open for the 2024 Youth for Green Hydrogen (Y4H2) scholarship programme during a press briefing held in Swakopmund on Wednesday.

According to André, the scholarship is an opportunity not to be missed and should attract the interest of all Namibian youth.

“We need a more skilled workforce to ensure that we take part in the full value chain that Green Hydrogen is offering. I am therefore calling on all young Namibians to take advantage of this call and apply,” he said.

The scholarship is open to Namibian youth between the age of 18 and 35 and will focus on two categories. These are for Masters degree and TVET related to the Green Hydrogen value chain.

The Masters degree will be in disciplines such as applied science, renewable energy, sustainable energy systems, logistics as well as supply chain management.

The TVET will be in trades such as boilermaking, bricklaying, plastering, plumbing and pipe fitting, welding and metal fabrication, solar and wind energy system installation and maintenance and business service.

The scholarship will provide up to N$500,000 for Master’s degree and up to N$200,000 for a TVET diploma or certificate for the full duration of the study.

While there is no limit to the number of applicants, the scholarship covers all expenses including tuition, transport, accommodation, and equipment. It also provides a monthly stipend for the students.

The Governor added that the prospects of green hydrogen and its economic potential hold enormous promise. “With its abundant, world-class renewable energy resources and increasing demand for green hydrogen worldwide, Namibia has become an early entrant in this new market. Namibia will soon be a producer of clean, reliable and affordable energy for Africa and the world.”

“Namibia’s ambitions of becoming the leading exporter of Green Hydrogen on the African continent and to help the world achieve its quest for net-zero or low carbon emissions is fast becoming a reality,” said André

The Erongo Region was identified by the Office of the President as one of the preferred regions for applicants to take part in the scholarship.

“The Erongo Region with its abundant natural resources, such as wind and sun, is fortunate to benefit in the Green Hydrogen projects that are operating here and that are planned to operate in the very near future. We are happy to note that very soon we will witness groundbreaking of more major Green Hydrogen Projects in Erongo Region,” he said.

Also in attendance, the Mayor of Swakopmund, Her Worship Dina Namubes said that after graduating from the scholarship there will be plenty of opportunities for the students to get employment due to Green Hydrogen facilities which will be established in Swakopmund.

“This scholarship can accommodate a large number of youth and help to address unemployment. We are going to grab this opportunity with both hands,” said Namubes.

The Office of the Erongo Regional Governor will collaborate with the Erongo Regional Council to assist applicants from the region to take advantage of the opportunity.

Applications can be submitted online or on printed copies which can be deposited at the Office of the Erongo Regional Governor and all constituency offices, settlement offices and traditional authorities.

On 18 September, the Office of the Erongo Regional Governor, in collaboration with Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL), will have a regional outreach workshop for the scholarship.

The other regions that have been identifies for the 2024 Youth for Green Hydrogen scholarship programme are Kunene, Kharas and Hardap and the dealine for submitting applications is 6 October 2023.

Erongo Governor Neville André has called on the youth in the region to make use of the opportunity to apply for the Youth for Green Hydrogen scholarship programme. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)